Driver training to be mandatory for 17-year-olds

House Bill 466, passed during the most recent legislative session of the Georgia General Assembly, makes Joshua’s Law driver training mandatory for 17-year-olds. Anyone under the age of 18 will not be issued their initial Class D license without completing the required training.

There is a range of approved options and costs that parents and teens can use to fulfill the requirements. The most economical will be choosing an Online Class paired with the Parent Taught Road Training. All options can be found at the DDS website at https://dds.georgia.gov/joshuas-law-requirements. The Alcohol and Drug Awareness Program (ADAP) is taught in most high schools and is also available online.