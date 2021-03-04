Douglas Fire collects teddy bears for Texas

Through March 8, the Douglas County Fire Department is collecting new teddy bears to send to victims of the Texas snow storm which may help bring them comfort.
Visit any Douglas County Fire Station between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. every day through March 8 for a contactless drop off.
Fire station locations are:
- Douglas County Fire / Emergency Medical Services Headquarters, 12501 Veterans Memorial Highway, Douglasville
- L. Wayne Arrington Fire / Emergency Medical Services Training Facility, 1765 Wortham Road, Douglasville
- Station 1, Lithia Springs, 7217 S. Sweetwater Road, Lithia Springs
- Station 2, Winston, 2900 Conners Road, Winston
- Station 3, Bill Arp, 5202 Kilroy Lane, Douglasville
- Station 4, Fairplay, 8271 Highway 166, Douglasville
- Station 5, Chapel Hill, 3901 Chapel Hill Road, Douglasville
- Station 6, Palmer Village / Tributary, 2230 Riverside Parkway, Douglasville
- Station 7, Beulah, 11590 Veterans Memorial Highway, Douglasville
- Station 8, Mirror Lake, 2701 Tyson Road, Villa Rica
- Station 10, Downtown Douglasville, 6774 Church St., Douglasville
- Station 11, North Douglasville, 7792 Highway 92, Douglasville
Information: CelebrateDouglasCounty.com