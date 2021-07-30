Douglas County returns to some in-person public meetings on Aug. 3

On Aug. 3, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners will return for its first in-person legislative meeting since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
However, work sessions and committee meetings will remain online until further notice.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners’ meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 3 at the Douglas County Courthouse, Citizens Hall, 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville.
Members of the public may attend the commission meeting in person or can continue watching the meeting on the county’s government access channel - dctv23 for Comcast cable customers or channel 99 for ATT U-verse customers.
The meetings also can be watched on dctv23.com and the county’s Facebook page at facebook.com/douglas.county.happenings.
The Board of Commissioners recently approved the reopening of the courthouse and all administrative buildings to the public effective July 6.
A full report of the return-to-work guidelines, including protocols, procedures and courthouse procedures, can be found by visiting the Douglas County government website at CelebrateDouglasCounty.com or connecting with the Douglas County government on Facebook at facebook.com/douglas.county.happenings.
Information: Douglas County Director of Communications and Community Relations Rick Martin at rickmartin@co.douglas.ga.us