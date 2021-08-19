Douglas County plans hearings on rate increase

All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings regarding this tax increase at 10 a.m. Aug. 24 to be held online by Zoom call-in at 888-788-0099, ID 970 9517 5022 and at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 - also to be held online by Zoom call-in 888-788-0099, ID 941 8559 1550.

Citizens may register to speak at the public hearings with the County Clerk at lwatson@co.douglas.ga.us or by calling 770-920-7416 by noon Aug. 23 and, for the third and last public hearing, by noon Aug. 30.

The commissioners are scheduled to adopt the millage rate on Aug. 31, following the 10 a.m. public hearing on Aug. 31 to be held by Zoom call-in at 888-788-0099, ID 972 2452 1344.

These meetings will be held at the Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville.

This tentative tax increase will result in the millage rate increase at 13.563 mills, an increase of 1 mill.

The proposed annual tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $200,000 is about $118, and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $225,000 is approximately $133.

Information: CelebrateDouglasCounty.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=252