Douglas County plans hearings on rate increase

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners has announced its intention to increase the 2021 property taxes by 12.41 percent over the rollback millage rate for a 1 mill rate increase.
When the trend of prices on properties that have sold recently in the county indicate there has been an increase or decrease in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment - called a reassessment.
Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
The budget to be adopted by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate.
Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase before the commissioners can set the final millage rate.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings regarding this tax increase at 10 a.m. Aug. 24 to be held online by Zoom call-in at 888-788-0099, ID 970 9517 5022 and at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 - also to be held online by Zoom call-in 888-788-0099, ID 941 8559 1550.
Citizens may register to speak at the public hearings with the County Clerk at lwatson@co.douglas.ga.us or by calling 770-920-7416 by noon Aug. 23 and, for the third and last public hearing, by noon Aug. 30.
The commissioners are scheduled to adopt the millage rate on Aug. 31, following the 10 a.m. public hearing on Aug. 31 to be held by Zoom call-in at 888-788-0099, ID 972 2452 1344.
These meetings will be held at the Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville.
This tentative tax increase will result in the millage rate increase at 13.563 mills, an increase of 1 mill.
The proposed annual tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $200,000 is about $118, and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $225,000 is approximately $133.
Information: CelebrateDouglasCounty.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=252