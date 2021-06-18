Douglas County hosts COVID-19 town hall on June 24

Douglas County Board of Commissioners Chair, Dr. Romona Jackson Jones, will hold an online town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 24 on the COVID-19 vaccine.
The event will be held live on the Zoom platform and streamed on the Douglas County Happenings and External Affairs Facebook pages at facebook.com/douglas.county.happenings or facebook.com/dcexternalaffairs.
Confirmed panelists include:
- Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner, Georgia Department of Public Health,
- Dr. Janet Memark, Director. Cobb & Douglas Public Health and
- Lisa Crossman, Deputy Director, Cobb & Douglas Public Health
The host will be Rick Martin, director of Douglas County Communications and Community Relations.
For questions, send an email to tstewartstanley@co.douglas.ga.us.