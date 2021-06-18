ajc logo
X

Douglas County hosts COVID-19 town hall on June 24

A live online town hall meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 24 on the COVID-19 vaccination. (Courtesy of Douglas County)
A live online town hall meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 24 on the COVID-19 vaccination. (Courtesy of Douglas County)

Credit: Photographer:Johnny Cain

Credit: Photographer:Johnny Cain

Local | 18 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Douglas County Board of Commissioners Chair, Dr. Romona Jackson Jones, will hold an online town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. June 24 on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The event will be held live on the Zoom platform and streamed on the Douglas County Happenings and External Affairs Facebook pages at facebook.com/douglas.county.happenings or facebook.com/dcexternalaffairs.

Confirmed panelists include:

  • Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner, Georgia Department of Public Health,
  • Dr. Janet Memark, Director. Cobb & Douglas Public Health and
  • Lisa Crossman, Deputy Director, Cobb & Douglas Public Health

The host will be Rick Martin, director of Douglas County Communications and Community Relations.

For questions, send an email to tstewartstanley@co.douglas.ga.us.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top