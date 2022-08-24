Dominium gets creative to help its residents and employees

Named a “Best Managed Company” by Deloitte in 2020, Dominium is a leading national owner, developer and manager of affordable apartment communities with offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix and Minneapolis. Dominium owns and manages over 38,000 homes in more than 230 sites.
“From the early stages of the pandemic through to today we have continued to focus on providing the dignity of home to our residents,” said Nick Andersen, senior vice president and project partner at Dominium. “We focused on helping individuals, families and seniors through their specific situations by helping them find the various resources, services and programs to meet their needs.”
Dominium is known for finding creative solutions to unique and challenging development projects with its expertise in property management.
“Our company tagline is What We Do Hits Home,” said Andersen. “That speaks to how important housing is to every single American and to us here at Dominium. We know that stable housing is often the first step in people bettering and building lives for themselves and their families.”
One of the ways in which Dominium helps its residents is through the Opportunity’s Front Door scholarship program, for which residents, employees and their dependents are eligible to apply.
“It is designed to help close the gap between potential and opportunity,” said Andersen. “Our goal is to help break down financial barriers and provide easier access to certification programs and higher learning. We believe that community fosters talent, and when talent gets a chance to shine, the future looks brighter for everyone.”
Who’s helping?
Services: The Opportunity’s Front Door scholarship program, for which residents, employees and their dependents are eligible to apply, is designed to provide easier access to certification programs and higher learning.
Where to donate: To help those struggling with housing in our community, Dominium suggests donating to Hope Atlanta, the Drake House, Covenant House, the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership and CaringWorks, among others.
