Doing Good: Nonprofit fills an array of needs

“People come from all over to shop,” said Frank. “We have an email list we send to about 6,000 people to tell them what’s on sale, and they read it. We’re a destination business.”

Among the racks and shelves of designer clothes, jewelry, household goods, furniture and children’s items, the occasional steal appears. A donated painting recently sold for $1,600, while an antique bird cage went for $650. Items that can’t be sold go to the DeKalb police who distribute them to those in need.

Beyond the store, the league supports a variety of causes that give members the chance to use their talents in different ways. In the fall, they pack up clothes, shoes and new books for about 5,000 students in Fulton, DeKalb and Atlanta schools as part of Operation School Bell. Backpack Buddies provide 110 children at Gwinnett’s Norcross Elementary and DeKalb’s Dresden Elementary with food for the weekend. Last year, volunteers sent 4,000 comfort teddy bears to area hospitals.

The league also supports the clothing closet at Shepherd Center, works with partner organizations to supply household goods and layettes for indigent mothers, awards scholarships to area colleges, provides hygiene kits to the Gateway Center for people without homes and distributes children’s books to area schools.

While much of the work takes place in the league’s Norcross headquarters, volunteers also venture into the community. On Oct. 7, they’re holding a tournament at Bear’s Best Golf Club in Suwanee where first responders are invited to play for free. The next day, other members are heading to a retirement center in Decatur to stage a fashion show with items culled from the store.

“The beauty of this organization is it lets you spend time doing what you want,” said Frank. “And there’s always something to do.”

Information about the Assistance League is online at assistanceleague.org/atlanta.

