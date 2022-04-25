ajc logo
X

Dirty ice machine, repeat violation for Viva Pancho Cantina

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The ice machine at Viva Pancho Cantina & Grill in Canton had black mold in the interior, a repeat health violation. The mold was observed during a recent routine health inspection, and restaurant staff had to stop using the ice and clean the machine.

The restaurant earned a failing health score of 64/U, down from a previous score of 81/B.

Among other violations, employees had personal items, like cell phones and drinks, on the prep table while preparing food.

After being left out of refrigeration, queso cheese dip was not reheated to a safe temperature.

Foods being prepared were stored on the floor in the back kitchen area. Tiny cups without handles were used as scoops.

Clean spoons were kept inside a dirty container. Also, a heavy buildup of debris was on shelving in the walk-in cooler and the beer cooler at the bar.

Viva Pancho Cantina & Grill, 12424 Cumming Highway, Canton, will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks
Scenes from The Battery outside of Truist Park on Nov. 4, 2021. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: BEN@BENGRAY.COM

OPINION: Braves not Truist to their word on new tax handouts4h ago
Atlanta police handcuffed an injured to a gurney Monday morning before he was taken by ambulance from a Buckhead gas station on Pharr Road. His brother, Damien Moore, said he was not involved in the fight at a nearby nightclub that ended in a shooting.

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Injured man flees to gas station after shooting at nearby club
8m ago
Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Inside City Hall: Should Peachtree Street be car-free once a month?
2h ago
Dr. Helene Gayle, former CARE USA chief executive officer, is the finalist to become Spelman College's next president. Photo contributed.

Credit: Contributed

Spelman College taps public health leader as finalist for president
1h ago
Dr. Helene Gayle, former CARE USA chief executive officer, is the finalist to become Spelman College's next president. Photo contributed.

Credit: Contributed

Spelman College taps public health leader as finalist for president
1h ago
041822 Stone Mountain: Druid Hills sophomore Santiago Gonzalez-Cassavoy holds a sign reading, “Fix Our School!,” showing support of school renovations outside of the DeKalb County School System Administrative and Instructional Complex during a DeKalb County Board of Education meeting Monday, April 18, 2022, in Stone Mountain, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

OPINION: DeKalb response to Druid Hills High doesn’t inspire confidence
4h ago
The Latest
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
1h ago
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
1h ago
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
1h ago
Featured
Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue sparred in the first debate of the Republican primary for governor on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at WSB-TV. (Photo: Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Jolt: Takeaways from the brawl between Brian Kemp and David Perdue
3h ago
Kemp to receive NRA endorsement, source of ‘18 drama
4h ago
Business ties raise questions about Lost Mountain proponents’ anti-development message
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top