Dirty ice machine, repeat violation for Viva Pancho Cantina

The ice machine at Viva Pancho Cantina & Grill in Canton had black mold in the interior, a repeat health violation. The mold was observed during a recent routine health inspection, and restaurant staff had to stop using the ice and clean the machine.
The restaurant earned a failing health score of 64/U, down from a previous score of 81/B.
Among other violations, employees had personal items, like cell phones and drinks, on the prep table while preparing food.
After being left out of refrigeration, queso cheese dip was not reheated to a safe temperature.
Foods being prepared were stored on the floor in the back kitchen area. Tiny cups without handles were used as scoops.
Clean spoons were kept inside a dirty container. Also, a heavy buildup of debris was on shelving in the walk-in cooler and the beer cooler at the bar.
Viva Pancho Cantina & Grill, 12424 Cumming Highway, Canton, will be re-inspected.
