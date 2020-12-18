Department of Driver Services receives grant for teen alcohol, drug awareness program

Georgia Department of Driver Services Commissioner Spencer R. Moore recently announced the receipt of a grant award of $51,782.88 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for continued support of the State of Georgia Alcohol and Drug Awareness Program, according to a press release. ADAP is a course designed to increase awareness among teens of the harmful effects of drugs and alcohol and the consequences of operating a motor vehicle while impaired or distracted.
“I appreciate the continued grant support from GOHS that enables DDS to help address the problems caused by the use of alcohol and other drugs while driving on our roads and highways. This particular funding will strengthen our efforts to provide effective awareness programs for teens throughout the state on the danger of impaired driving and the detrimental result that it can bring,” commented Commissioner Spencer R. Moore.
By law, teens under the age of 18 are required to complete ADAP to obtain their Class D Georgia driver’s license. For the last grant cycle (October 2019 – September 2020), 96,143 students completed the program either at their high school, as part of a driver training course, or online through eADAP. DDS also offers a free online ADAP component and non-certified 3-year Motor Vehicle Report for parents. In addition, 150,155 ADAP student workbooks were shipped during the same timeframe.
This grant award will be used to fund an Operations Analyst who provides technical assistance related to ADAP and eADAP services, responds to customer emails and telephone calls, maintains close communication with instructors, assist teens with obtaining replacement certificates, produces comprehensive reports and trains instructors to teach the ADAP curriculum.
More teen driving requirements plus the opportunity to conduct transactions such as renewing or replacing a license/ID are available from the free mobile app, DDS 2 GO, available at the App Store and on Google Play.