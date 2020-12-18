Department of Driver Services receives grant for teen alcohol, drug awareness program

“I appreciate the continued grant support from GOHS that enables DDS to help address the problems caused by the use of alcohol and other drugs while driving on our roads and highways. This particular funding will strengthen our efforts to provide effective awareness programs for teens throughout the state on the danger of impaired driving and the detrimental result that it can bring,” commented Commissioner Spencer R. Moore.

By law, teens under the age of 18 are required to complete ADAP to obtain their Class D Georgia driver’s license. For the last grant cycle (October 2019 – September 2020), 96,143 students completed the program either at their high school, as part of a driver training course, or online through eADAP. DDS also offers a free online ADAP component and non-certified 3-year Motor Vehicle Report for parents. In addition, 150,155 ADAP student workbooks were shipped during the same timeframe.