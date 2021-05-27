Department of Driver Services expands commercial vehicle testing options

DDS has initiated a Pilot Program for Truck Driving Schools to become certified to test their students after successfully passing training courses which puts more commercial drivers on the road.

Three schools throughout the state have been added: Daly’s, Georgia Driving Academy and the Truck Driver Institute. In addition, the Southeastern Linemen Training Center will soon begin testing their own graduates. Having these additional testing locations will help with the demand for commercial vehicle tests and get commercial drivers on the road faster.