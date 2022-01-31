Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Woman’s body found on side of DeKalb road

A body was found Monday morning on Marbut Road in Lithonia. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

caption arrowCaption
A body was found Monday morning on Marbut Road in Lithonia. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 36 minutes ago

DeKalb County officers are on the scene investigating a death after a body turned up Monday morning on the side of a road, officials said.

Police received a 911 call around 8 a.m. about a woman’s body on Marbut Road in Lithonia, according to Channel 2 Action News. The body was found near Lithonia High School, but police said the victim was not found on school property and it does not appear that the incident is related to the school.

The victim’s name and manner of death were not released.

Curtis Terrell told Channel 2 he was in disbelief to hear about the investigation in his neighborhood.

“It’s kinda shocking, but I really didn’t believe it cause this is Lithonia, like this part of Lithonia nothing really happens, it’s quiet,” he told the news station.

ExploreSlain shooting victim found near high school in southeast Atlanta

On Jan. 22, a man was found shot to death near South Atlanta High School, an Atlanta Public Schools spokesman said at the time. Officers were called to Hutchens Road around 1:15 a.m. after shots rang out, officials said. The shooting happened off campus.

We’re working to learn more about Monday’s incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
UPDATE: Robber shot, killed by customer at DeKalb pizza place, police say
1h ago
Stonecrest recycling plant says work isn’t violating court order
6h ago
DeKalb History Center celebrates soul food on Feb. 10
19h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top