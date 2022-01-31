Woman’s body found on side of DeKalb road

DeKalb County officers are on the scene investigating a death after a body turned up Monday morning on the side of a road, officials said.
Police received a 911 call around 8 a.m. about a woman’s body on Marbut Road in Lithonia, according to Channel 2 Action News. The body was found near Lithonia High School, but police said the victim was not found on school property and it does not appear that the incident is related to the school.
The victim’s name and manner of death were not released.
Curtis Terrell told Channel 2 he was in disbelief to hear about the investigation in his neighborhood.
“It’s kinda shocking, but I really didn’t believe it cause this is Lithonia, like this part of Lithonia nothing really happens, it’s quiet,” he told the news station.
On Jan. 22, a man was found shot to death near South Atlanta High School, an Atlanta Public Schools spokesman said at the time. Officers were called to Hutchens Road around 1:15 a.m. after shots rang out, officials said. The shooting happened off campus.
We’re working to learn more about Monday’s incident.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author