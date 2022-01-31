Woman’s body found on side of DeKalb road

“It’s kinda shocking, but I really didn’t believe it cause this is Lithonia, like this part of Lithonia nothing really happens, it’s quiet,” he told the news station.

Explore Slain shooting victim found near high school in southeast Atlanta

On Jan. 22, a man was found shot to death near South Atlanta High School, an Atlanta Public Schools spokesman said at the time. Officers were called to Hutchens Road around 1:15 a.m. after shots rang out, officials said. The shooting happened off campus.

We’re working to learn more about Monday’s incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.