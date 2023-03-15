Water line replacement continues through fall

Efforts to improve water service capacity throughout DeKalb County continue with the March 13 launch of the Stone Mountain Lithonia Road Water Line Replacement Project.
Crews will replace 5,000 linear feet of crumbling water lines with new 8-inch and 12-inch ductile-iron water lines along Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.
The line repair project is expected to last about six months (March to September), barring any weather delays.
Normal construction hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays.
An increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours should be expected.
Information can be obtained by calling the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or emailing projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.
About the Author
Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office