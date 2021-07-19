ajc logo
Volunteer coordinators needed for Avondale Estates citywide yard sale

The city of Avondale Estates is seeking volunteers to coordinate its annual citywide yard sale.
DeKalb County
Recently there has been discussion about the bringing back the Avondale Estates Citywide Yard Sale, according to a press release. This event was conceived of and led by dedicated and passionate community volunteers with some coordination and administrative support from the City.

In recent years more than 70 homes have participated in the event that brings people in from other states and surrounding cities to look for a bargain on that unique item.

Since 2013, the well-planned and executed event had maps and a QR code to access locations of participating households for items in 14 different categories such as furniture, electronics, children’s clothing with sizes, and tools. The undeniable success of this effort is due to the volunteer leadership.

Last year the event took a hiatus during the COVID pandemic and is now at a crossroads. If this tradition is to continue, volunteers willing to produce, promote, and execute the event are needed. Former volunteers are available for consultation. If you are interested, please contact Gina Hill at ghill@avondaleestates.org.

