Urban oasis will be topic of free workshops in Decatur

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Free workshops are planned for 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 22 and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at Keller Williams Metro Atlanta Realty, 315 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Suite 100, Decatur to learn how to transform your yard into an urban oasis.

Presenters will be Roots Down, based in Scottdale, and the Fruitful Community Foundation.

The workshops are provided free by Keller Williams Metro Atlanta Realty and The Dammann Team.

Register at tinyurl.com/5n7av7c8.

View more details at RootsDownGa.com or facebook.com/rootsdownga.

Carolyn Cunningham
