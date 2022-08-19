ajc logo
Tucker theatre holds Christmas auditions on Aug. 23

Auditions will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 23 by Main Street Theatre in Tucker for "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." (Courtesy of Main Street Theatre)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
58 minutes ago

Auditions for a Christmas comedy classic will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. on Aug. 23 by Main Street Theatre at their offices at the First Baptist Church of Tucker, 5073 Lavista Road, Tucker.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is adapted from the children’s novel by Barbara Robinson.

Rehearsals will begin in early September, with performance dates on Nov. 4-19.

Sign up for auditions at bit.ly/3duZw4t.

No experience, resume orheadshot are needed - only your picture that the theatre can keep, masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination at check-in.

For information, email director Christa Sfameni at christa.sfameni@TuckerTheatre.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
