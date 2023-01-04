ajc logo
Tucker seeks survey comments on traffic

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
48 minutes ago

Tucker city officials are evaluating the existing conditions of five north-south corridors in Tucker as part of its North-South Connectivity Study.

The purpose of this survey is to receive input on any issues along Montreal Road, Cooledge Road, Brockett Road, Idlewood Road and Fellowship Road.

Tucker residents or business employees are asked to share their concerns about congestion, operations or safety and ideas for improvement along these roadways at form.jotform.com/223336346834054.

Input will be used to identify and prioritize roadway improvement projects.

Carolyn Cunningham
