Tucker readies Independence Day Celebration

The city of Tucker is preparing for its Independence Day Celebration as a part of its fifth annual TKR Summer of Fun.
Through September, monthly First Friday Concerts are planned at the Church Street Greenspace, starting at 5 p.m. and the music beginning at 6:30 p.m.
“This is the fifth year for the TKR Summer of Fun, and we are thrilled to be adding some additional events this year,” said Tucker Parks and Recreation Director Rip Robertson.
“With the addition of the greenspace on Church Street, we can provide more events for our community without the disruption of shutting down Main Street. We hope Tucker and the surrounding areas join us for some community-building fun,” Robertson added.
While picnic baskets and chairs are encouraged, pets will not be permitted.
The remaining TKR Summer of Fun schedule is as follows:
- July 3 from 6-9 p.m. – Independence Day Celebration on Main: The Vibe and DJ Fernando plus food trucks and fireworks
- August 2 – National Night Out at Smoke Rise Elementary School, 4780 Hugh Howell Road, promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie
- August 5 – First Friday: Mike Veal Band
- September 2 – First Friday: A1A Band
The TKR Summer of Fun is sponsored by Discover DeKalb, Jacobs Engineering and Emory Healthcare.
More updates and information are available at tuckerga.gov/summer.
About the Author