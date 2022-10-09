ajc logo
Tucker plans public works meetings on Oct. 18, 26

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
18 minutes ago

Tucker city officials are scheduling the second of three informational meetings on the Nov. 8 public works referendum from 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 18 at City Hall Council Chambers, 1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350B, Tucker.

Another meeting on this topic will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the same place.

These October meetings also may be viewed live online at tuckerga.gov/pwmeeting.

If approved, the Nov. 8 referendum would transfer current public works services from DeKalb County to the city, allowing the city to take over the daily management responsibilities of its roads, maintenance and stormwater services.

Approval means an average Tucker homeowner - with a property valued at $328,000 - would see a $94 increase annually for roads, maintenance and stormwater services combined.

These services include pothole/asphalt/basin repairs and ongoing right-of-way maintenance.

Businesses located in the Tucker city limits would see “proportionate increases” as well.

The first community information meeting on this referendum was held at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the City Council Chambers in person or online.

Information: tuckerga.gov/PublicWorks/documents.php, DeKalbVotes.com

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
