Tucker nonprofit aiding Ukrainian refugees

A Tucker nonprofit, the Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC), has collected $40,000 so far to send mobility equipment, bandages and cots to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees. (Courtesy of FODAC)

Credit: Friends of Disabled Adults and Children

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

From a Tucker nonprofit, more than $40,000 worth of mobility equipment, bandages and cots recently were en route to Poland to aid Ukrainian refugees.

The urgent assistance was requested from a Rotary International coalition to support the Lviv military hospital in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Friends of Disabled Adults and Children (FODAC) based in Tucker.

The UPS Foundation is assisting with the shipment of the supplies to a collection point in Poland.

Donations of equipment, resources and volunteer time were provided in conjunction with Rotary District 6900, The American Red Cross, The Salvation Army and Team Rubicon.

Each year FODAC provides more than $9 million in equipment and services to those who are disabled.

To find out how to donate, visit fodac.org or view youtu.be/4Re7bBRwxQs.

