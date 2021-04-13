Tucker launches chat feature on website

“We’re always looking for ways to better connect with the people of Tucker,” said Tucker’s Director of Communications and Administrative Services, Matt Holmes. “This chat feature will be staffed by live agents who can respond to any question within seconds. We really think this will speed up the customer experience, and alleviate call volume to City Hall.”

The chat will be staffed during City Hall’s regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.). If customers are not ready to use the chat feature just yet, or if they have questions after business hours, they can still call City Hall at (678) 597-9040 or email questions to info@tuckerga.gov.