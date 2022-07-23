ajc logo
Tucker hosts National Night Out on Aug. 2

For free, National Night Out will be hosted by the Tucker Police Department from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 2 at Smoke Rise Elementary School. (Courtesy of National Night Out)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Tucker Police Department will host the sixth annual National Night Out from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 2 at Smoke Rise Elementary School, 4780 Hugh Howell Road, Tucker.

National Night Out is “an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie,” according to the National Night Out website at natw.org.

Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel and exhibits.

Participating are thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August; but Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October.

Information: tuckerga.gov

