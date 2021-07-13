ajc logo
X

Tucker City Council presented with part of transportation master plan

The city of Tucker voted on several items at its only meeting scheduled during July.
Caption
The city of Tucker voted on several items at its only meeting scheduled during July.

DeKalb County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
1 hour ago

Tucker’s Mayor and City Council met for its only scheduled meeting for July on Monday night, according to a press release.

As part of Tucker’s Transportation Master Plan, the City’s engineering team went to work identifying sidewalk gaps and roads where sidewalks may need to be constructed, aimed at achieving the goal of enhanced walkability and public safety in those communities. They presented the Council with a recommendation to prioritize sidewalks along Church Street, Old Norcross Road, Tucker Industrial Road and Montreal Road.

The Council also unanimously voted to approve an ordinance amending the recently concluded Fiscal Year 2021 budget. It also voted 4-0 to approve a franchise agreement with the City of Norcross regarding electrical service being provided to certain Tucker businesses.

Council also took action on a handful of items of new business, including:

  • approving an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with DeKalb County for the intersection improvement project at Hugh Howell Road and Flintstone Drive. The IGA was necessitated by Commissioners Robert Patrick and Lorraine Cochran-Johnson each giving $50,000 to push completion of the project.
  • approving a contract for $904,425 with MHB Paving for resurfacing work on Rosser Road. They also granted construction and engineering inspection services on that project to Southeastern Engineering.
  • approving a $97,000 contract with Tristar America demolition and grading of the old DeKalb County Library building in downtown Tucker.
  • approving a contract for $30,869 with Paula F. Price Enterprises for radar speed detection signs to be installed along critical roadways throughout the City.
  • approving a contract for construction documents for the Fitzgerald Park stadium improvement project with Keck & Wood Collaboration by Design for $64,200.
  • holding a first read and public hearing on a proposed amendment to the City Code. The amendment would make proactive life safety changes pertaining to issues like vehicle storage in the City. No formal vote was taken on this issue.

The next meeting of the Mayor and City Council is scheduled for Monday August 9 at 7 p.m. at City Hall (1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350B).

In Other News
1
Doraville police volunteer, GOP mainstay dies after medical incident
2
Driver gets 16 years for DUI crash that killed college freshman from...
3
Avondale Estates Arboretum Board seeks donations for granite markers
4
Staffing company to drop Stonecrest: City prepares to replace workers
5
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top