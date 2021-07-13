Tucker City Council presented with part of transportation master plan

As part of Tucker’s Transportation Master Plan, the City’s engineering team went to work identifying sidewalk gaps and roads where sidewalks may need to be constructed, aimed at achieving the goal of enhanced walkability and public safety in those communities. They presented the Council with a recommendation to prioritize sidewalks along Church Street, Old Norcross Road, Tucker Industrial Road and Montreal Road.

The Council also unanimously voted to approve an ordinance amending the recently concluded Fiscal Year 2021 budget. It also voted 4-0 to approve a franchise agreement with the City of Norcross regarding electrical service being provided to certain Tucker businesses.