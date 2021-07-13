Tucker City Council presented with part of transportation master plan

Tucker’s Mayor and City Council met for its only scheduled meeting for July on Monday night, according to a press release.
As part of Tucker’s Transportation Master Plan, the City’s engineering team went to work identifying sidewalk gaps and roads where sidewalks may need to be constructed, aimed at achieving the goal of enhanced walkability and public safety in those communities. They presented the Council with a recommendation to prioritize sidewalks along Church Street, Old Norcross Road, Tucker Industrial Road and Montreal Road.
The Council also unanimously voted to approve an ordinance amending the recently concluded Fiscal Year 2021 budget. It also voted 4-0 to approve a franchise agreement with the City of Norcross regarding electrical service being provided to certain Tucker businesses.
Council also took action on a handful of items of new business, including:
- approving an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) with DeKalb County for the intersection improvement project at Hugh Howell Road and Flintstone Drive. The IGA was necessitated by Commissioners Robert Patrick and Lorraine Cochran-Johnson each giving $50,000 to push completion of the project.
- approving a contract for $904,425 with MHB Paving for resurfacing work on Rosser Road. They also granted construction and engineering inspection services on that project to Southeastern Engineering.
- approving a $97,000 contract with Tristar America demolition and grading of the old DeKalb County Library building in downtown Tucker.
- approving a contract for $30,869 with Paula F. Price Enterprises for radar speed detection signs to be installed along critical roadways throughout the City.
- approving a contract for construction documents for the Fitzgerald Park stadium improvement project with Keck & Wood Collaboration by Design for $64,200.
- holding a first read and public hearing on a proposed amendment to the City Code. The amendment would make proactive life safety changes pertaining to issues like vehicle storage in the City. No formal vote was taken on this issue.
The next meeting of the Mayor and City Council is scheduled for Monday August 9 at 7 p.m. at City Hall (1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350B).