Tickets are on sale for Callanwolde’s Spring Concert Series

Guests are invited to bring blankets, low-profile chairs and a picnic dinner with drinks.

Soft drinks, wine and beer will be available for purchase.

The amphitheater features VIP tables and lawn seating.

Parking is free and on-site for VIP and handicap guests.

For general admission ticket holders, parking is available at Metro City Church, 999 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta across the street from Callanwolde.

For all four concerts and more than $20 in savings, season tickets are available at bit.ly/3wyGujS.

Individual tickets may be bought at bit.ly/3Y2b5BZ.