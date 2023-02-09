BreakingNews
Tickets are on sale for Callanwolde’s Spring Concert Series

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
8 minutes ago

Tickets are on sale for the Spring Concert Series at the outdoor amphitheater, Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta/DeKalb County.

The four concerts are presented by Audi Atlanta.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the concerts from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

They include:

  • March 31: Certainly So - This group brings new-age hits.
  • April 14: Dwayne Shivers - This folk ensemble from East Atlanta is fronted by songwriter and ATL Collective co-founder Micah Dalton.
  • April 28: Ruby Velle and the Soulphonics - This group from Atlanta focuses on old-school masters.
  • May 12: Luke Winslow-King - He is a New Orleans-based guitarist, singer, producer and songwriter.

Guests are invited to bring blankets, low-profile chairs and a picnic dinner with drinks.

Soft drinks, wine and beer will be available for purchase.

The amphitheater features VIP tables and lawn seating.

Parking is free and on-site for VIP and handicap guests.

For general admission ticket holders, parking is available at Metro City Church, 999 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta across the street from Callanwolde.

For all four concerts and more than $20 in savings, season tickets are available at bit.ly/3wyGujS.

Individual tickets may be bought at bit.ly/3Y2b5BZ.

