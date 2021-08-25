ajc logo
Three candidates vie for two Avondale Estates Commission seats

The city of Avondale Estates has three candidates running for two seats on the Board of Mayor and Commissioners.
DeKalb County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
20 minutes ago

Qualifying for two commission seats on the Board of Mayor and Commissioners ended last week with three candidates throwing their names in for the November 2 election, according to a press release.

Two seats on the Board of Mayor and Commissioner will be on the ballot. Candidates elected in November will serve four year terms beginning January 2022.

Candidates include:

  • Ricardo Israel Korn
  • Lionel Laratte (Incumbent)
  • Lisa Shortell (Incumbent)

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 2 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Oct. 13 to Oct. 29 at 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur. City Hall is not an early voting location. The last day to register to vote or change your address is Oct. 4.

Information: avondaleestates.org

