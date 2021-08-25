Three candidates vie for two Avondale Estates Commission seats

Ricardo Israel Korn

Lionel Laratte (Incumbent)

Lisa Shortell (Incumbent)

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 2 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Oct. 13 to Oct. 29 at 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur. City Hall is not an early voting location. The last day to register to vote or change your address is Oct. 4.