ajc logo
X

‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ continues through Nov. 19

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Presented by Main Street Theatre, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” musical comedy continues through Nov. 19 at the Tucker Recreation Center, 4898 Lavista Road, Tucker.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $12 for senior adults and students and $10 for children.

The play is adapted from the children’s novel by Barbara Robinson.

Six misfit children volunteer to star in their town’s Sunday school Christmas pageant and end up teaching the town the true meaning of Christmas.

Volunteers can see the show for free.

Buy tickets online at bit.ly/3ffc9lk at least four hours before the beginning of the show.

Otherwise, while supplies last, tickets may be purchased 45 minutes before each show.

See a video introduction at youtu.be/8yxYH_5DP-M.

For more information, email info@TuckerTheatre.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

In survey, Georgia high-school coaches favor Brent Key as Georgia Tech coach2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

‘Now pitching for the Atlanta Braves - Jacob deGrom?’
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Migos faithful gather to celebrate life of slain rapper Takeoff
7h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Jerry Lee Lewis’ teenage bride reflects on their stormy marriage
8h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Jerry Lee Lewis’ teenage bride reflects on their stormy marriage
8h ago

Credit: Freyr Battery

Electric battery company building $2.6B plant in metro Atlanta
3h ago
The Latest

Disc golf course opens Nov. 12 at DeKalb Memorial Park
1h ago
Forest or dump? Trees, pollution coexist on training center site
11h ago
DeKalb sets deadline for new applications to rental assistance program
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top