‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ continues through Nov. 19

Presented by Main Street Theatre, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” musical comedy continues through Nov. 19 at the Tucker Recreation Center, 4898 Lavista Road, Tucker.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19.
Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $12 for senior adults and students and $10 for children.
The play is adapted from the children’s novel by Barbara Robinson.
Six misfit children volunteer to star in their town’s Sunday school Christmas pageant and end up teaching the town the true meaning of Christmas.
Volunteers can see the show for free.
Buy tickets online at bit.ly/3ffc9lk at least four hours before the beginning of the show.
Otherwise, while supplies last, tickets may be purchased 45 minutes before each show.
See a video introduction at youtu.be/8yxYH_5DP-M.
For more information, email info@TuckerTheatre.com.
