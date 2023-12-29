St. Vincent de Paul assists more people in need during its 120th year

A Chamblee-based nonprofit is showing positive increases of helping low-income families achieve and maintain self-sufficiency while avoiding evictions.
During its 120th year, St. Vincent de Paul Georgia increased the number of families housed from motels to homes by 259% and the number of home visits by 30%.
Executive Director Mike Mies and Council President Denise Fisher said the nonprofit served 191,638 neighbors in need - up 25% from the previous year.
Direct aid provided is up 19% while total food recovered and distributed is up 20%.
Prescriptions filled are up 38%, and volunteer hours served are up 10%.
St. Vincent de Paul Georgia also is one of the partners with Clark.com, Walmart and the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services to make it possible for at least one gift to be given on Christmas day to each of the more than 8,800 children in Georgia’s foster care system.
Clark’s Christmas Kids was started 33 years ago by Clark Howard and 95.5 WSB.
Find more details at SVdPGeorgia.org/donate and facebook.com/SVdPGeorgia.
