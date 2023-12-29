St. Vincent de Paul assists more people in need during its 120th year

Direct aid provided is up 19% while total food recovered and distributed is up 20%.

Prescriptions filled are up 38%, and volunteer hours served are up 10%.

St. Vincent de Paul Georgia also is one of the partners with Clark.com, Walmart and the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services to make it possible for at least one gift to be given on Christmas day to each of the more than 8,800 children in Georgia’s foster care system.

Clark’s Christmas Kids was started 33 years ago by Clark Howard and 95.5 WSB.

Find more details at SVdPGeorgia.org/donate and facebook.com/SVdPGeorgia.