Silver Hill Terrace closed to March 29 for filming

Credit: DeKalb County

Credit: DeKalb County

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
40 minutes ago

Silver Hill Terrace SE will continue to be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to March 29 for filming by Cannonball Productions.

That section is between Silver Hill Place and Boulder Hill Court SE,

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period, advising motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.

Questions regarding this road closure should be addressed to location manager Conor Race at 315-796-4072.

Visit bit.ly/3mY3qrj for more information.

Carolyn Cunningham
