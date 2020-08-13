Qualifying for Doraville City Council seat to begin Monday

There is currently a vacancy for the Doraville City Council in District 1. The qualifying period for this Nov. 3 election will be: Monday, Aug. 17 through Wednesday, Aug. 19, daily between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Qualifying will take place at Doraville City Hall, 3725 Park Avenue.
Additionally, the fixed qualifying fee for the special election is 3% of the current annual salary of $14,400 for council members, or $432.
A qualifying packet and additional information can be found on the City Clerk’s page: https://www.doravillega.us/departments/city_clerk/index.php