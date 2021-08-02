Qualifying for Avondale Estates 2021 municipal election set

The terms of Commissioner Lionel Laratte and Commissioner Lisa Shortell of Avondale Estates expire at the end of this year. Those wishing to qualify for this election may file a notice of candidacy with City Clerk Gina Hill at City Hall, between 8:30 a.m. an 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 to Friday, Aug. 25. The fee is $144, according to a press release.
Candidates elected in November will serve four year terms beginning January 2022.
Per the City Charter, candidates must meet the following criteria.
• Be a resident of the City for a continuous period of 12 months prior to the start of the qualifying period
• Be a resident of the City during their period of service
• Be registered and qualified to vote in municipal elections of the City
• Not have been convicted of a felony at the time of qualification or during the period of service
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 2 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Oct. 12 to Oct. 29 at 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur. City Hall is not an early voting location. The last day to register to vote or change your address is October 4.
For more information contact Gina Hill at ghill@avondaleestates.org or 404-294-5400.