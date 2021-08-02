Qualifying for Avondale Estates 2021 municipal election set

• Be registered and qualified to vote in municipal elections of the City

• Not have been convicted of a felony at the time of qualification or during the period of service

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 2 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Oct. 12 to Oct. 29 at 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur. City Hall is not an early voting location. The last day to register to vote or change your address is October 4.

For more information contact Gina Hill at ghill@avondaleestates.org or 404-294-5400.