Pet owners face new restrictions in Tucker

City officials in a DeKalb County city have approved a new animal code.
Most notable is that pets must be on a leash while off the property of their owners in Tucker.
This new chapter to the city code was approved unanimously recently by Tucker Mayor Frank Auman and the city council.
The addition allows city officials to enforce certain aspects of pet ownership.
All animal owners must keep their pets under physical restraint through the use of a leash no longer than six feet when off the owner’s property.
Exceptions are city-owned and designated off-leash areas.
Pet owners found in violation of the code can be cited and fined up to $1,000.
View more information at tuckerga.gov/newsletter_page_T54_R950.php.
About the Author