Perimeter Adult Learning Services sets spring class schedule

11:15 am – 12:15 pm - Stories From the Bible, New Testament and Qur’an – Kemal Budak will present how the stories of Abraham, Jacob, Joseph, Job and Mary, among others, are portrayed both similarly and differently in the holy scriptures of the three Abrahamic faiths.

WEDNESDAYS from April 7 – May 24

10 - 11:00 a.m. - Georgians in Entertainment – Tom Dell will highlight the numerous well known (and maybe not so well known) entertainers who were either born in Georgia or spent significant time here, Including Oliver Hardy, Ray Charles, Joe South, Billy Joe Royal and Fiddlin’ John Carson.

11:15 am – 12:15 pm – Winston Churchill, From Birth to Death and Beyond – Bill Fisher, a founding member of the Winston Churchill Society of Georgia, will discuss the life of Winston Churchill from his birth in 1874 to his death in 1964 and his legacy.

The cost is $55 for all classes for the 8 weeks. Registration and payment must be made on the PALS web page (www.palsonline.info). If there are any questions please contact Iris Katz, PALS Administrator by calling the PALS office at 770-698-0801 or by email at dunwoodypals@gmail.com.