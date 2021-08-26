Peachcrest Road water infrastructure replacement project rescheduled

Residents and businesses should expect a water outage while the line is replaced on Monday, Aug. 30, between 3 and 8 p.m.

This work is being performed as a part of the annual water and sewer construction administered by the DeKalb County Office of Engineering & Construction Management Services. Under the program, water mains throughout the county are being replaced with new pipelines to repair damaged lines, improve water pressure, quality and reliability of water service.