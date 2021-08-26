Peachcrest Road water infrastructure replacement project rescheduled

On Monday, Aug. 30, DeKalb County and its contractors will repair a leaking 16-inch-diameter water line on Peachcrest Road, between Maplehurst Drive and Columbia Drive in the Belvedere Park area of the county, according to a press release. Work is expected to last approximately five hours, unless unforeseen circumstances arise that may impact this schedule.
Residents and businesses should expect a water outage while the line is replaced on Monday, Aug. 30, between 3 and 8 p.m.
This work is being performed as a part of the annual water and sewer construction administered by the DeKalb County Office of Engineering & Construction Management Services. Under the program, water mains throughout the county are being replaced with new pipelines to repair damaged lines, improve water pressure, quality and reliability of water service.
For more information, visit the Department of Watershed Management website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.