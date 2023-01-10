ajc logo
Pavilion open at Briarlake Forest Park

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
An upgraded Briarlake Forest Park is now open, including a new large pavilion at 3330 Briarlake Road, Decatur.

A total of $544,733 was allocated to complete the park improvements, according to a DeKalb County statement.

Contributions were provided in part through Park Pride’s Community Building Grant that was supported by The Home Depot Foundation, Commissioner Jeff Rader, Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, Friends of Briarlake Forest Park and the Parks Department to complete the pavilion.

Learn more at bit.ly/3voK0N4, facebook.com/FoBriarlakeForestPark or BriarlakeForestPark.com.

