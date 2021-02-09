X

New Doraville Arts Commission seeks locals for leadership roles

The newly formed Doraville Arts Commission is seeking residents and local business owners to serve as arts commissioners. CONTRIBUTED
The newly formed Doraville Arts Commission is seeking residents and local business owners to serve as arts commissioners. CONTRIBUTED

DeKalb County | 1 hour ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

The city of Doraville recently announced the formation of the Doraville Arts Commission. Officials are inviting residents and business owners to apply, according to a press release.

The commission is looking for at least two members who are working artists, preferably one in two-dimensional media and one in three-dimensional media. They also looking for at least two with experience in arts management, design, planning, or public place management.

Authorities and responsibilities of an art commissioner:

  • Develop policies, procedures and guidelines to implement a Public Implementation Plan;
  • Appoint Task Forces/Selection Committees for projects;
  • Review and approve “Projects Plans” for proposed artworks that are acquired or commissioned with City funds and/or proposed for City-owned property;
  • Review and approve the selection of artists and artist concepts for artworks commissioned with City funds and/or proposed for City-owned property;
  • Prepare an annual report to City Council on public art activities;
  • Review and recommend Public Art proposals consistent with definitions and criteria for public art and themes adopted by Mayor and City Council;
  • Recommend the acceptance of donations of public art for public property; and
  • Review and recommend public art recommendations in the comprehensive plans, area plans, overlay districts and development conditions.

Those interested in applying, should fill out the application here: https://cms.revize.com/revize/doravillega/Doraville%20Committee%20Application_final%2002042021.pdf?fbclid=IwAR39qbWpSlx7XKyJXnD3Uk6zyoSguXKDYs75R1bIjep2QFgtj0C-Gr3dKOo

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.