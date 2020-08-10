NAACP DeKalb hosts COVID-19 health forum

The NAACP DeKalb County Branch invites the public to attend a COVID-19 Health Forum. This virtual event will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, according to a press release.
Black, indigenous and Latino minority groups have been hit hardest by the coronavirus. Black Americans have a higher number of hospitalizations, infections and are 2.5 times more likely than their white counterparts to die from COVID-19.
“This COVID-19 Health Forum is necessary to educate us about ways to change the health and economic disparities that plague our communities,” said President Teresa Hardy. Join us as we help you stay “Healthy and Undefeated.”
This year’s event will include a panel of medical experts who will inform the community on how to defeat COVID-19 via health facts, nutritional guides, and fitness techniques. In addition, organizers promise to keep attendees energized with music, exercise, and fun. There will be a live cooking demonstration and poetry readings.
Sponsorship and digital advertisements are available.
Register: www.naacpdekalb.org.
Information: Cherry Willis, Health Committee Chair at (404) 241-8006 or info@naacpdekalb.org.