NAACP DeKalb hosts COVID-19 health forum

Black, indigenous and Latino minority groups have been hit hardest by the coronavirus. Black Americans have a higher number of hospitalizations, infections and are 2.5 times more likely than their white counterparts to die from COVID-19.

“This COVID-19 Health Forum is necessary to educate us about ways to change the health and economic disparities that plague our communities,” said President Teresa Hardy. Join us as we help you stay “Healthy and Undefeated.”