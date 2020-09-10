More Decatur sewer work slated for this week

The city advises that motorists and MARTA passengers who use East College should expect delays and plan for extra commuting time since lanes will be variously closed.

DeKalb’s Watershed Management has undertaken several sewer-related projects in Decatur the last several years as part of a consent decree signed by the county, Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division, and the federal Environmental Protection Division in 2011. The decree requires the county to clean, repair, enlarge and maintain its sanitary sewer pipes in “priority areas” to reduce sewer overflow.