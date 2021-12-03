More Christmas events arriving in DeKalb

More Christmas events are coming up in various areas of DeKalb County.
Among them are:
Christmas in Avondale Estates. AvondaleEstates.org
- Winter Wanderland. 1-6 p.m. Saturday. Discover seasonal character encounters and shop specials, treats and food at participating businesses. Activities: ExploreAvondale.org/WinterWanderland
- Lake Avondale Tree Lighting. 5-8 p.m. Saturday.
- Christmas & Holiday Concert by the Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir. 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur. Masks are required. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for general seating. Donations will be accepted at the conclusion of the concert.
Decatur Terrific Thursdays. Dec. 9, 16 and 23. Special offers will be available on Thursdays in November and December at participating shops in Decatur. visitdecaturga.com
In person and livestream: Christmas with Atlanta Master Chorale. 8 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 4 p.m. Dec. 12. $35 or $15 livestream for 8 p.m. Dec. 11 and seven days after this event. Emory University’s Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, 1700 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. In person requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result and a mask fitting properly over nose and mouth. Livestream information: bit.ly/3l1IN9Q Tickets: tickets.arts.emory.edu/christmas
Avondale Estates Christmas Tour of Lights and Holiday Market. The Avondale Community Club will present this 29th annual event. AvondaleEstates.org
- Holiday Market: noon-6 p.m. Dec. 12. The Lake House at Avondale, 59 Lakeshore Drive, Avondale Estates.
- Tour of Lights: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 12. $20/vehicle. Tickets: bigtickets.com/events/acc/2021
About the Author