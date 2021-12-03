ajc logo
X

More Christmas events arriving in DeKalb

The free Christmas & Holiday Concert by the Decatur Avondale Children's Choir will begin at 4 p.m. Dec. 5 at First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur. (Courtesy of Avondale Estates)
Caption
The free Christmas & Holiday Concert by the Decatur Avondale Children's Choir will begin at 4 p.m. Dec. 5 at First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur. (Courtesy of Avondale Estates)

Credit: Avondale Estates

Credit: Avondale Estates

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
19 minutes ago

More Christmas events are coming up in various areas of DeKalb County.

Among them are:

Christmas in Avondale Estates. AvondaleEstates.org

  • Winter Wanderland. 1-6 p.m. Saturday. Discover seasonal character encounters and shop specials, treats and food at participating businesses. Activities: ExploreAvondale.org/WinterWanderland
  • Lake Avondale Tree Lighting. 5-8 p.m. Saturday.
  • Christmas & Holiday Concert by the Decatur Avondale Children’s Choir. 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur. Masks are required. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for general seating. Donations will be accepted at the conclusion of the concert.

Decatur Terrific Thursdays. Dec. 9, 16 and 23. Special offers will be available on Thursdays in November and December at participating shops in Decatur. visitdecaturga.com

In person and livestream: Christmas with Atlanta Master Chorale. 8 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 4 p.m. Dec. 12. $35 or $15 livestream for 8 p.m. Dec. 11 and seven days after this event. Emory University’s Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, 1700 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. In person requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result and a mask fitting properly over nose and mouth. Livestream information: bit.ly/3l1IN9Q Tickets: tickets.arts.emory.edu/christmas

Avondale Estates Christmas Tour of Lights and Holiday Market. The Avondale Community Club will present this 29th annual event. AvondaleEstates.org

  • Holiday Market: noon-6 p.m. Dec. 12. The Lake House at Avondale, 59 Lakeshore Drive, Avondale Estates.
  • Tour of Lights: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 12. $20/vehicle. Tickets: bigtickets.com/events/acc/2021

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Boutique hotel announced as part of huge mixed-use project in Dunwoody
5h ago
2 men get prison time for armed robberies in Brookhaven, Lithonia
9h ago
‘Team Tucker’: Voters choose nonpartisan candidate to cap off election wave
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top