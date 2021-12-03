More Christmas events arriving in DeKalb

In person and livestream: Christmas with Atlanta Master Chorale. 8 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 4 p.m. Dec. 12. $35 or $15 livestream for 8 p.m. Dec. 11 and seven days after this event. Emory University’s Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, 1700 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. In person requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result and a mask fitting properly over nose and mouth. Livestream information: bit.ly/3l1IN9Q Tickets: tickets.arts.emory.edu/christmas

Avondale Estates Christmas Tour of Lights and Holiday Market. The Avondale Community Club will present this 29th annual event. AvondaleEstates.org