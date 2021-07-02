Memorial Service Saturday for longtime Avondale Estates resident Pat Frontier Maddox

She died on Feb. 25, but Maddox asked that the family wait to hold her service until it was safe to do so. She requested a Memorial Service that brought people together, as that’s what was always close to her heart, in the place that she called home, Avondale Estates.

Pat’s last nine months came with many acute situations around her health and eventually the knowledge that Poly-Myositis Autoimmune Disease & Antisynthetase Syndrome was the source underneath it all. She moved through these conditions with courage, grace, patience and commitment while continuing to model strength & love to those around her, even as she had to endure so much at a safe distance from all she loved.