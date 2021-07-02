Memorial Service Saturday for longtime Avondale Estates resident Pat Frontier Maddox

Longtime Avondale Estates resident Pat Frontier Maddox shared her love for the city with all who knew her. Avondale became her home five days after her 1st birthday. Her experience growing up was reflected in the way she treated others and the choices she made throughout her life.
She died on Feb. 25, but Maddox asked that the family wait to hold her service until it was safe to do so. She requested a Memorial Service that brought people together, as that’s what was always close to her heart, in the place that she called home, Avondale Estates.
Pat’s last nine months came with many acute situations around her health and eventually the knowledge that Poly-Myositis Autoimmune Disease & Antisynthetase Syndrome was the source underneath it all. She moved through these conditions with courage, grace, patience and commitment while continuing to model strength & love to those around her, even as she had to endure so much at a safe distance from all she loved.
What remained in her heart throughout her final days was her lifetime love of Avondale Estates, her family, and the friendships she nurtured here.
With events opening back up, the family is hosting a Memorial Service to celebrate her legacy of love and care at the gazebo at Lake Avondale, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3.
Pat was a member of the Avondale Woman’s Club, Avondale Estates Garden Club, Avon Garden Club, and the Avondale Tree Committee. These clubs have come together to provide a reception to follow the Memorial Service at the Avondale Community Club.