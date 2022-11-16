Hamilton Rec Center hosts children’s event on Nov. 18

DeKalb County’s Hamilton Recreation Center will host a Parents Night Out and Kids’ Snack and Paint Party 6:30-11:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at 3262 Chapel St., Scottdale.
Children, ages 5 to 13, are welcome to participate.
Registration is $10 per child.
The event will include dinner, painting, games and music.
Pre-registration is required and is on a first-come, first-served basis.
To access online registration, visit DeKalbCountyGa.gov/parks and click the “Register Online” button on the department’s homepage or register in person at the recreation center.
For more information, contact Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist LaShanda Davis at 770-414-2111 or lsdavis@DeKalbCountyGa.gov.
