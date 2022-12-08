Give children toys at Marine Toys for Tots event on Dec. 17

All donations collected will be given to the Marine Toys for Tots organization and given to local children in need.

U.S. Marines will be present at the event - on behalf of Marine Toys for Tots - to greet residents and take photos.

Last year, the Atlanta branch of the Marine Toys for Tots organization distributed 883,332 toys and supported 441,665 children.

For more information, email amslocum@dekalbcountyga.gov or call 470-547-2696 or go to facebook.com/ToysForTots or ToysForTotsUSA.org.

- BY CAROLYN CUNNINGHAM, for the AJC