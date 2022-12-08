Give children toys at Marine Toys for Tots event on Dec. 17

DeKalb County Super District 7 Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson will host the third annual Stuff the Bus Holiday Toy Drive for underserved children on Dec. 17 by the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
Open to anyone wanting to donate new, unwrapped toys, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 17 in the parking lots of Northlake Mall, 4800 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta and the Gallery at South DeKalb Mall, 2801 Candler Road, Decatur.
Toys for children, ages 10 to 12, are most desired although toys for children of all ages are welcome.
Suggested items include:
- MacGregor soccer ball assortment (size 4)
- Disney collection six-piece Grow With Me musical walker
- Six-piece Princess Collection – AA
- Winfun Kids Fun Mic & Stand
- Basketball
- Unbelievable Science Deep Sea Eruption Kit
- Adora Sweet Baby Banana machine washable baby doll
- Bicycle and tricycle
- Football
- Jungle Pals playmat
- LEGO set
- Doll stroller
- Coloring art table with paper scroll
- Over-the-door basketball hoop
- Art supplies
All donations collected will be given to the Marine Toys for Tots organization and given to local children in need.
U.S. Marines will be present at the event - on behalf of Marine Toys for Tots - to greet residents and take photos.
Last year, the Atlanta branch of the Marine Toys for Tots organization distributed 883,332 toys and supported 441,665 children.
For more information, email amslocum@dekalbcountyga.gov or call 470-547-2696 or go to facebook.com/ToysForTots or ToysForTotsUSA.org.
- BY CAROLYN CUNNINGHAM, for the AJC
About the Author