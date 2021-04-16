Garden clubs, volunteers give facelift to Avondale Elementary entrance

The public is invited to take a sneak-peek at the totem poles, little library, and new landscaping at Avondale Elementary. It’s still a work in progress but an up-close look is well worth your time, according to a press release.
If you’re a walker or runner, you could make it a stop on your route. If you’d like to park and walk around, when school is not in session on Wednesdays or weekend days, parking is available.
Sometimes a seed carried by the wind doesn’t find root. Other times a seed lands in just the right spot.
President of Avondale Estates Garden Club Alice Guppy sent out a “seed” via email (about the Plant America Grant offered by the National Garden Club, Inc.). The “wind” carried it to the Youth Committee Chairs for AEGC and Avon Garden Clubs. That “seed” began to grow and blossomed into the project at Avondale Elementary School.
It turned out to be an invasive species, in a good way, and many residents have been caught up in the project.
- Craftsmen built birdhouses and the little library.
- Artists have decorated totems, birdhouses, and a little library.
- Student artists are painting river rocks to put in the garden.
- People have donated time, talent, books, money and labor.
Thanks to all the “sweet peas” who have had a hand in helping the garden grow, said school and city officials.
Avondale Elementary, part of the DeKalb County Public School District is located at 8 Lakeshore Drive, Avondale Estates.