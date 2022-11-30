Fruitful Communities Forum is Dec. 2 in Clarkston

The Roots Down Fruitful Communities Forum is scheduled from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Ave., Clarkston for free.
Based in Scottdale, Roots Down Georgia’s mission is to turn the landscaping industry into “a powerful force for environmental good,” according to the Roots Down website.
Hear guest speakers and testimonials, network and enjoy music by DJ Cam and refreshments.
Listen to graduates of the GreenHive Leadership Program, members of the first cohort of the Grower Program and Roots Down CEO Jamie Rosenthal as he and his team lay out their vision “for more beautiful, abundant and sustainable cities,” the Roots Down website added.
Speak with and learn from working ecological landscapers, network with green leaders and learn how to get involved in the Fruitful Communities initiative.
While free, ticket reservations are available at RootsDownGa.com/fcf22.
The event will be livestreamed.
