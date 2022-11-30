ajc logo
X

Fruitful Communities Forum is Dec. 2 in Clarkston

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
2 hours ago

The Roots Down Fruitful Communities Forum is scheduled from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Clarkston Community Center, 3701 College Ave., Clarkston for free.

Based in Scottdale, Roots Down Georgia’s mission is to turn the landscaping industry into “a powerful force for environmental good,” according to the Roots Down website.

Hear guest speakers and testimonials, network and enjoy music by DJ Cam and refreshments.

Listen to graduates of the GreenHive Leadership Program, members of the first cohort of the Grower Program and Roots Down CEO Jamie Rosenthal as he and his team lay out their vision “for more beautiful, abundant and sustainable cities,” the Roots Down website added.

Speak with and learn from working ecological landscapers, network with green leaders and learn how to get involved in the Fruitful Communities initiative.

While free, ticket reservations are available at RootsDownGa.com/fcf22.

The event will be livestreamed.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The right man for a tough job – Brent Key, Georgia Tech head coach3h ago

Credit: Chris Seward

Georgia Tech hires Brent Key as coach
5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother of slain 12-year-old says the system failed him
12h ago

Credit: pro

Arraignment set for former DA accused of meddling in Ahmaud Arbery case
6h ago

Credit: pro

Arraignment set for former DA accused of meddling in Ahmaud Arbery case
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves lose assistant hitting coach to White Sox
5h ago
The Latest

Doraville selects master developer for city center revival
11h ago
Avondale Estates sets Tree Lighting for Nov. 28
Callanwolde’s Winter House begins Nov. 25
Featured

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
14h ago
Olmstead plaintiff remembered, work for disabled continues
14h ago
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top