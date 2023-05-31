X

Fresh on DeK offers free health classes

Credit: DeKalb County

Credit: DeKalb County

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
14 minutes ago

Free Fresh on DeK classes are being offered weekly on Facebook Live and on Zoom from noon-1 p.m. Mondays through July 3.

Topics include:

  • June 5: “Jump Starting Your Physical Activity”
  • June 12: “In the Kitchen with Kids”
  • June 19: “Eating Better on a Budget” (pre-recorded to the Fresh on DeK Facebook page at facebook.com/FreshonDeK)
  • June 26: “Nutritional Labels and Healthy Swaps”
  • July 3: “Trends in 2023″

The second session of classes will begin July 17 through Sept. 4.

Fresh on DeK, the DeKalb County Mobile Market, was established to educate residents living in communities designated as “food deserts” on the importance of healthy living and fresh, in-season produce.

Fresh on DeK is made possible with funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, DeKalb County Government, DeKalb County Board of Health and UGA Cooperative Extension.

The Fresh on DeK season lasts for 16 weeks from June to September, weather permitting.

In case of inclement weather, Fresh on DeK will have to suspend operations.

Pre-bagged produce is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each site is limited to the first 100 participants.

More information can be found at bit.ly/3MKTFHv, facebook.com/FreshonDeK or freshondek.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
