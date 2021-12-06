ajc logo
Free gardening classes hosted by DeKalb Extension

Several free, online classes will be offered this month on gardening by the DeKalb County Cooperative Extension. (Photo courtesy of Brenham CVB)
Several free, online classes will be offered this month on gardening by the DeKalb County Cooperative Extension. (Photo courtesy of Brenham CVB)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
38 minutes ago

Online for free, DeKalb County Cooperative Extension will host “December Gardening” classes.

They include:

  • “Care of Holiday Plants”: 6 p.m. Dec. 7.
  • “Collecting & Submitting Soil & Water Samples”: noon Dec. 9 and 6 p.m. Dec. 21.
  • “Garden Trends”: noon Dec. 13.
  • “Winterizing Your Landscape”: noon Dec. 14.
  • “Utilizing Your Landscape Plants for Holiday Decor”: 6 p.m. Dec. 16.
  • “December Hot Topics In & Outside the Garden”: noon Dec. 20.

All classes are virtual via Zoom.

Registration is required at bit.ly/3Dt2nCj.

For more information, contact the DeKalb County Cooperative Extension Office at 404-298-4080 or visit extension.uga.edu/county-offices/dekalb.html.

