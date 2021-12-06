Free gardening classes hosted by DeKalb Extension

Online for free, DeKalb County Cooperative Extension will host “December Gardening” classes.
They include:
- “Care of Holiday Plants”: 6 p.m. Dec. 7.
- “Collecting & Submitting Soil & Water Samples”: noon Dec. 9 and 6 p.m. Dec. 21.
- “Garden Trends”: noon Dec. 13.
- “Winterizing Your Landscape”: noon Dec. 14.
- “Utilizing Your Landscape Plants for Holiday Decor”: 6 p.m. Dec. 16.
- “December Hot Topics In & Outside the Garden”: noon Dec. 20.
All classes are virtual via Zoom.
Registration is required at bit.ly/3Dt2nCj.
For more information, contact the DeKalb County Cooperative Extension Office at 404-298-4080 or visit extension.uga.edu/county-offices/dekalb.html.
About the Author
Editors' Picks