FODAC’s Pediatric Clinic is Sept. 16

A pediatric clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 by the Friends of Disabled Children and Adults (FODAC) pediatric department, 4900 Lewis Road, Tucker.

FODAC will host the assessment/equipment matching clinic with the help of therapists from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The clinic will focus on nonwheelchair pediatric devices like standers, gait trainers and bath/toileting equipment.

The equipment is provided to children based on availability.

Appointments will be scheduled in 10-minute increments for client-to-therapist ratio purposes.

Register at tinyurl.com/53hywzj5.