FODAC fundraiser is in Stone Mountain on May 7

Run, Walk ‘n’ Roll is the largest annual fundraiser for Friends of Disabled Adults & Children (FODAC) planned from 9:30 a.m. to noon May 7 at Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain - in person or online.
“Our Metro Atlanta nonprofit, Friends of Disabled Adults & Children (FODAC), provides home medical equipment - wheelchairs, walkers, hospital beds and much more - at little to no cost to families across Georgia who might not have access to this life-changing equipment otherwise. We also serve as a disaster relief partner for GEMA and FEMA and have recently sent medical equipment items to Ukraine,” said FODAC Assistant Development Director Stephen Barwick in an email statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
This event is age and ability-inclusive, with supporters making a donation to come out to Stone Mountain Park to run, walk, roll or any other type of physical activity that they like.
Their activities will be self-guided and self-paced.
Supporters will have the option to participate online from any location that works best for them.
Also, there will be a kids area with ability-inclusive games for all age groups and a DJ playing music.
To learn more about the event or to register, visit fodac.org/run-walk-n-roll or bit.ly/3K68JuB.
Proceeds will support FODAC’s Home Medical Equipment (HME) Program.
Fees are $35 for in person or online and free for children ages 12 and younger.
The online fee includes a T-shirt; but the in-person fee includes a T-shirt, a Stone Mountain Park entrance and Adventure Pass (good for May 7) and food.
Operating from a 65,000-square-foot facility in Tucker, FODAC is nationally recognized as a best-practice leader by the national reuse community for establishing the Home Medical Equipment (HME) Program.
FODAC has been awarded the highest rating of 4-Stars by Charity Navigator.
To date, more than 50,000 wheelchairs have been issued along with tens of thousands of other items to assist people with disabilities for a better quality of life, according to Barwick.
