FODAC fundraiser is in Stone Mountain on May 7

Also, there will be a kids area with ability-inclusive games for all age groups and a DJ playing music.

To learn more about the event or to register, visit fodac.org/run-walk-n-roll or bit.ly/3K68JuB.

Proceeds will support FODAC’s Home Medical Equipment (HME) Program.

Fees are $35 for in person or online and free for children ages 12 and younger.

The online fee includes a T-shirt; but the in-person fee includes a T-shirt, a Stone Mountain Park entrance and Adventure Pass (good for May 7) and food.

Operating from a 65,000-square-foot facility in Tucker, FODAC is nationally recognized as a best-practice leader by the national reuse community for establishing the Home Medical Equipment (HME) Program.

FODAC has been awarded the highest rating of 4-Stars by Charity Navigator.

To date, more than 50,000 wheelchairs have been issued along with tens of thousands of other items to assist people with disabilities for a better quality of life, according to Barwick.