First DeKalb City Summit is Aug. 18

Open to the public, the first DeKalb City Summit will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 18 at the Stone Ridge Event Center in Stone Mountain. (Courtesy of the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce)

Open to the public, the first DeKalb City Summit will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 18 at the Stone Ridge Event Center in Stone Mountain. (Courtesy of the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
19 minutes ago

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce and leaders of the cities of DeKalb County will host the inaugural DeKalb City Summit from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 18 at the Stone Ridge Event Center, 1750 Stone Ridge Drive, Suite A, Stone Mountain.

“The Summit will exhibit the unity and power that is driving the success of our county and a panel of leaders who have weathered the impact of COVID-19 to ensure their citizens continue to receive services,” said Frankie Atwater, president and CEO of the DeKalb Chamber, in a statement.

“I would be remiss not to mention the critical role our small businesses occupy in each of our communities. Our small businesses are the economic engine of DeKalb County and are crucial to our economic output and will continue to be a means to our county’s success,” Atwater added.

Open to the public and sponsored by Verizon Wireless, the DeKalb City Summit is expected to attract more than 100 business leaders, elected officials and other community members.

DeKalb’s city leaders will serve as panelists to provide a local perspective on workforce development, small business, transportation, traffic and affordable housing.

To round out the discussion and provide a regional perspective, Atlanta Regional Commission Executive Director Anna Roach will serve as the keynote speaker.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Ticket prices start at $35 for DeKalb Chamber members and $45 for nonmembers.

To purchase your tickets, visit bit.ly/DeKalbCitySummit.

For more information, contact Stefani Strength at sstrength@dekalbchamber.org or call 404-378-8000.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
