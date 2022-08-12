First DeKalb City Summit is Aug. 18

“The Summit will exhibit the unity and power that is driving the success of our county and a panel of leaders who have weathered the impact of COVID-19 to ensure their citizens continue to receive services,” said Frankie Atwater, president and CEO of the DeKalb Chamber, in a statement.

“I would be remiss not to mention the critical role our small businesses occupy in each of our communities. Our small businesses are the economic engine of DeKalb County and are crucial to our economic output and will continue to be a means to our county’s success,” Atwater added.