Fernbank’s giant screen reopens with new safety protocols

Tommy, a native Aboriginal tribe member and film narrator, guides the audience across land that his ancestors have cared for and watched over for at least 50,000 years. Audience members experience the North of Australia in a way that has never been done before. With breathtaking visuals of the landscape, an up-close view of the wild environment and spotlight on indigenous cultures, guests will be immersed in a world that goes beyond belief.

Australia’s Great Wild North will show for a limited time on weekends and holidays at 11:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Additional show times may be added. Through Nov. 22, tickets to the Giant Screen Theater are available for only $5 as an add-on to Fernbank General Admission. Movie-only tickets are not available. Advance ticket purchase is required. The movie Hidden Pacific is also showing at Fernbank.