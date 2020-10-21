Fernbank’s giant screen reopens with new safety protocols

Fernbank’s Giant Screen Theater re-opened to the public earlier this month for weekends and major holidays with the debut of the new movie, “Australia’s Great Wild North.”
Fernbank will show the 25-minute, 2D version of the movie, eliminating the need for 3D glasses. Fernbank will offer a special re-opening promotion, featuring movies as a $5 add-on to general admission, according to a press release. (Regular prices are $7 plus general admission.)
“Australia’s Great Wild North” transports audiences to one of the most wild and isolated places on the planet. Viewers are invited on a tour of Australia’s Top End, aided by a guide who knows the land better than anyone.
Tommy, a native Aboriginal tribe member and film narrator, guides the audience across land that his ancestors have cared for and watched over for at least 50,000 years. Audience members experience the North of Australia in a way that has never been done before. With breathtaking visuals of the landscape, an up-close view of the wild environment and spotlight on indigenous cultures, guests will be immersed in a world that goes beyond belief.
Australia’s Great Wild North will show for a limited time on weekends and holidays at 11:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Additional show times may be added. Through Nov. 22, tickets to the Giant Screen Theater are available for only $5 as an add-on to Fernbank General Admission. Movie-only tickets are not available. Advance ticket purchase is required. The movie Hidden Pacific is also showing at Fernbank.
Buy tickets online at FernbankMuseum.org.