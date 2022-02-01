Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Investigation underway after hundreds of pieces of mail dumped in DeKalb

This is a photo of mail that was dumped in a ravine in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

caption arrowCaption
This is a photo of mail that was dumped in a ravine in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

U.S. Postal Services investigators are searching for the person who dumped hundreds of pieces of mail in a DeKalb County ravine.

The mail, which included tax documents and medical forms, was found along Villa Drive near University Drive by Michele Wilson, who told Channel 2 Action News the discovery was disturbing.

“Tax documents, medical forms, bank statements W2s,” Wilson told the news station. “Probably 200 to 300 pieces of mail, and that was just Friday. Then I woke up Saturday and there was new mail there on the hill.”

Wilson, who lives near the mail dumping site, posted her findings to social media, and several of her neighbors told her they were missing important mail. She and her husband turned in the mail they collected to the post office distribution center off Ralph McGill Boulevard on Monday morning.

“Some of the mail had rubber bands around it,” Wilson told Channel 2. “None of the mail was open. I think if it was theft we would have seen some open envelopes.”

The U.S. Postal Service Office of the Inspector General confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that an investigation is ongoing.

ExploreBreak-ins halt direct delivery of mail to Cobb County apartments

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers DeKalb County for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
DeKalb officials, advocates push back on senator’s redistricting idea
2h ago
Gallery at South DeKalb mall sold for $19M
3h ago
Brookhaven approves plan for restaurants, townhomes around intersection
5h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top