February events in DeKalb include library programs, educator meeting

Black History Month. The DeKalb County Public Library has a variety of events planned all month. Test your knowledge with Black history trivia, pick up a new bookmark or view an art exhibit. Check out a list of events at bit.ly/335uJq7.

Avondale Estates Community Work Day. Feb. 26. In coordination with the city, gardeners for the Common Good are pruning the Abelia hedges throughout February to remove old canes and allow air and light in to encourage new growth. On Feb. 26, the English ivy will be pulled that are choking the hedges. AvondaleEstates.org