Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

February events in DeKalb include library programs, educator meeting

Among the many events occurring in DeKalb County this month are Black History Month events at the branches of the DeKalb County Public Library. (Courtesy of DeKalb County Public Library)

Credit: DeKalb County Public Library

caption arrowCaption
Among the many events occurring in DeKalb County this month are Black History Month events at the branches of the DeKalb County Public Library. (Courtesy of DeKalb County Public Library)

Credit: DeKalb County Public Library

Credit: DeKalb County Public Library

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
40 minutes ago

Online: Decatur-DeKalb Retired Educators Association. 2 p.m. Feb. 17. DDREA is a local unit of the Georgia Retired Educators Association (GREA). State Sen. Elena C. Parent from District 42 (D-Atlanta) will discuss education concerns in today’s public schools. DDREA members will be sent a link to join the meeting. Visitors may join by requesting a link to access the meeting at ddrea.org/index.php/contact-us.

Black History Month. The DeKalb County Public Library has a variety of events planned all month. Test your knowledge with Black history trivia, pick up a new bookmark or view an art exhibit. Check out a list of events at bit.ly/335uJq7.

Avondale Estates Community Work Day. Feb. 26. In coordination with the city, gardeners for the Common Good are pruning the Abelia hedges throughout February to remove old canes and allow air and light in to encourage new growth. On Feb. 26, the English ivy will be pulled that are choking the hedges. AvondaleEstates.org

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Season tickets for Spring Concert Series available at Callanwolde
40m ago
Stonecrest councilwoman among candidates running to replace disgraced mayor
23h ago
Former Stonecrest mayor’s accomplice pleads guilty to felony
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top